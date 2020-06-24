Lugarda Jaramillo Deck



April 11, 1937 ~ June 12, 2020



"Together Again"







Lugarda Jaramillo Deck, 83, of Roy, UT and formerly of Alamogordo, NM passed away June 12, 2020 from incidents due to dementia.



Garda was born April 11, 1937 in La Palma, NM, the 4th child of Toribio and Margarita Salazar Jaramillo. She grew up mainly and went to school in Vaughn, NM.



Back in 1963 the Air Force had a train in Vaughn. Garda met a handsome, young Sergeant and 3 days later they eloped in Juarez, Mexico; 2 months later on December 7, 1963 they were again married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Vaughn. They went on to have 2 daughters, Yvette and Vanessa.



Don, being in the AF, took them to Wyoming, California, New York, Alaska and New Mexico. While Don did tours in Thailand and Korea, Garda held the home front down. They retired in Alamogordo where everyone knew their meticulous yard and elaborate Christmas lights. While many people might still not know, Garda was preceded in death by Don, who died August 4, 2018 and she then went to live with Yvette in UT.



Garda was also preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Eddy and Irene; brothers-in-laws: Bobby and Sid Deck; sister-in-law: Janet Deck; nephews: Manny Aguilar, Dickie Johnson and Dan Naugle; niece: Patricia Monismith. She is survived by daughters Yvette Torres (Tony) Roy, UT and Vanessa Allen (George) Albuquerque, NM; sisters: Teresa Aguilar (Mannie) and Lee Martinez (Marty); sisters-in-law: Carol Jaramillo, Myrtie Kriner, Linda Johnson (Dick), Jackie and Monique Deck; brother-in-law: George Deck; numerous nieces and nephews; 7 grandchildren: Varice, Kurt (Erin), Cord Torres of UT, Aonissa Torres of Hawaii, Alec Sanchez, Tyra and Varice Carle of NM, 6 great-grandchildren: Aiden, Oliver, Isabel and Charlotte Percifield, Eva and Atticus Torres of UT. Oliver, Isabel and Charlotte were constant visitors and Garda"s eyes ALWAYS shined when she saw 2 year old Charlotte, she could never get over her!!



Mass will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Vaughn, NM, public invited. Garda will be buried with Don's cremated remains at Sante Fe National Cemetery (private). Everyone is invited for refreshments following the funeral at the city park.

