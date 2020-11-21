Menu
Lugardo Perez
1935 - 2020
BORN
October 30, 1935
DIED
November 20, 2020
Lugardo Perez's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hawkins Family Funeral Home in Fort Worth, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hawkins Family Funeral Home website.

Published by Hawkins Family Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hawkins Family Funeral Home
2711 Jacksboro Highway, Fort Worth, Texas 76114
Funeral services provided by:
Hawkins Family Funeral Home
