Luis Canchola
1934 - 2020
BORN
October 16, 1934
DIED
November 14, 2020
Luis Canchola's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parkwyn Funeral Home in Berwyn, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Luis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parkwyn Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Parkwyn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
