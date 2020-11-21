Menu
Luis Diaz
1951 - 2020
BORN
March 27, 1951
DIED
November 17, 2020
Luis Diaz's passing at the age of 69 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Christian Funeral Home in Chicago, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Christian Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Christian Funeral Home
3100 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago, Illinois 60618
Funeral services provided by:
Christian Funeral Home
