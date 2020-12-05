Menu
Luisa Franqui
1924 - 2020
BORN
April 30, 1924
DIED
December 2, 2020
Luisa Franqui's passing at the age of 96 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Williams Funeral Home Inc in Bronx, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Williams Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Williams Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
St. John - Visitation Church
3021 Kingsbridge Ave, Bronx, New York 10463
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home Inc
