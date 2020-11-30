Menu
Luke Charles
1985 - 2020
BORN
August 10, 1985
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
New York Rangers
Luke Charles's passing at the age of 35 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Luke in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home website.

Published by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your son Luke. I worked with him just a few years ago. He was a nice person and always had a smile for everyone.
Lynn Hakim
Coworker
November 30, 2020
I worked with Luke many years ago. He loved the Rangers, the Vineyard, and he always found a way to make others smile.
Sarah Kulig
Coworker
November 30, 2020
Henry, Lucie and extended family, I am so sorry to learn of this. I recall watching he and his siblings grow up. My very best to you I this time of sorrow. My best to his siblings, Sarah and Eric; and, to his maternal grandmother, Jeannine Gagnon. May God’s love continue to surround you and lift you up. Elizabeth H Jenkins
Elizabeth H Jenkins
Friend
November 29, 2020
What a charming young man he was...My heart goes out to all of you
Love
Jan Denney
Jan Denney
November 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathleen McCormick
Friend
November 28, 2020
We are absolutely devastated to hear of Luke's passing. No words could ever ease the pain you must be feeling. You are family to us. Sending all our love.
Donald and Kathy Vadnais
Friend
November 27, 2020
I had the opportunity to work with Luke and he was a great guy. Always had a huge smile on his face. You helped make the workplace a better place. God bless brother
Russ Authier
Coworker
November 27, 2020
Henry and Lucie, I am so very sorry for your loss of your beautiful son, Luke. My prayers are with you and your family...always.
Cindi Sheehan
Friend
November 27, 2020
Luke was one of the nicest individuals I have ever met. In a world of news and journalism that was much of my life for over a decade as Public Information Officer for the SPD, I have never met a nicer person. Luke was a class act and took an interest in my personal life and always would ask how I was doing and how my family was. Luke had a strong obligation to family and it showed in words and his actions.
Luke had a talent of putting you at ease and was truly a great guy.
I will miss him and never forget his kindness.
Rest In Peace Luke.
Sgt. John Delaney (ret.)
Friend
November 27, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of one of the best people I was lucky enough to know almost all my life. It is hard being in so much pain knowing you are gone but it helps thinking back to all the great memories you did leave me. I spent my thanksgiving morning right outside the kindergarten class I first met you in saying a prayer for you and the family. I promise Luke you will always be family to me and I will be here for you and your amazing family always. My deepest condolences to your family.
Love you always,
Aaron Abreu
Aaron Abreu
Friend
November 27, 2020