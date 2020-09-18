Today we celebrate the life of Luke Michael Tolman.



Luke was a blessing from the moment he was born.



Squishy, smiley, and easy going are some of the traits most beloved by those who knew him.



Brent loved how he smiled at everyone he saw.



Tiffani was grateful that she took the time to truly enjoy him, even more grateful for a few stolen moments in the last few weeks, when she nursed him and cuddled him extra long before bed. He would looked up at her with his little smirk, filling her heart with joy.



Jack and Zander loved to make him smile, they always wanted to hold him and be near him. Even if it meant trying to sneak him a cheese-it, or pick Luke up to take him on their adventures.



Luke was a big strong boy, he learned to smile, sit up and crawl early, giving the family many firsts with him.



He blessed the lives of everyone who knew him during his short time here on earth.



Services will be held Friday, Sept 18th, 2020 at 11 a.m. by invitation only due to Covid restrictions. To view services via live stream video, please see Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page.





Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.