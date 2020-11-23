Menu
Lupe Gonzalez
1917 - 2020
BORN
November 30, 1917
DIED
September 9, 2020
Lupe Gonzalez's passing at the age of 102 on Wednesday, September 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whinery Funeral Service - Elk City in Elk City, OK .

Published by Whinery Funeral Service - Elk City on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whinery Funeral Service
403 W. Country Club, Elk City, Oklahoma 73644
Sep
19
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Holy Family Cemetery
E. Highway 66, Canute, Oklahoma 73626
Funeral services provided by:
Whinery Funeral Service - Elk City
