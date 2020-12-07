Menu
Luther Hofacker
1933 - 2020
BORN
December 30, 1933
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
VFW
Luther Hofacker's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave, Defiance, Ohio 43512
