Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Luther Wooten
1962 - 2020
BORN
July 30, 1962
DIED
November 7, 2020
Luther Wooten's passing at the age of 58 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Matthews Family Mortuary in Rocky Mount, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Luther in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Matthews Family Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Matthews Family Mortuary on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Memorial service
12:19p.m.
Matthews Family Mortuary
3240 Zebulon Road, Rocky Mount, North Carolina 27804
Funeral services provided by:
Matthews Family Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.