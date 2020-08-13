Lydia Emmaline Heidekat, 39, of Lawrenceville, formerly of Export, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer. She was born on August 2, 1981 in Pittsburgh, to John Heidekat and Jane (Ceol) Heidekat. Lydia was a graduate of Franklin Regional High School, where she was consistently in the National Honor Society. She was also involved in the chorus and silks. While studying business and marketing at the University of Pittsburgh, Lydia was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma Business Honor Society, Golden Key International Honour Society, National Association of Women MBAs, Kappa Delta sorority. She graduated Summa Cum Laude and attained a Masters Degree in Business Administration. Lydia was an avid international traveler who had visited far, distant lands with her brother, Oliver, and enjoyed everything Disney. Lydia enjoyed the arts, especially musical theater and opera, and was affiliated with the Pittsburgh Arts Council for several years. Professionally, Lydia was an award-winning, exceptionally strong performer in her career. With Neilsen, she managed multi-million dollar accounts and built wonderful rapport with her clients. She was a truly beautiful person, inside and out, whose love for her friends and family was equal to her love for her kitties, Vladimir and Pumpkin. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Oliver Heidekat; niece, Grace Ryan Heidekat; sister-in-law, Ashley Miller Stoffelmayr and her husband, Kaspar; her special Aunt Elaine; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Quentin Heidekat, in 2013. Friends will be received 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Friday, August 14 at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Please be advised that visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time and masks will be required. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 15, at 10 AM at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 111 Raymaley Rd., Harrison City, with Father Michael P. Sikon, officiating. Interment will follow in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to an organization that meant so much to Lydia, Young Adult Survivors United, PO Box 65, Allison Park PA 15101 or www.yasurvivors.org/donate.
Many thanks to the Shadyside ICU staff for their kindness and support over the past couple of months.
