Kohut,

Lydia (Mesina)



Age 92, of Brookline, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter Kohut; loving mother of Linda Kohut and the late Peter George Kohut; caring grandmother of Peter Ian Tyler Kohut; cherished daughter of the late George and Tillie Mesina; dear sister of Jack (Elsie) Mesina, George (Claire) Mesina, Rosemarie Johnson, and Francis Dickey. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services and Interment private.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.