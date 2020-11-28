Menu
Lydia "Rosie" Latorre
1928 - 2020
BORN
June 25, 1928
DIED
November 25, 2020
Lydia "Rosie" Latorre, age 92, of Irwin, died on November 25, 2020 at Hempfield Manor in Greensburg, PA. Born on June 25, 1928 in Ginsheim Germany, she was the daughter of the late Philipp and Klara (Rausch) Wacker, and the wife of the late Carmen Latorre. Lydia worked as a Kindergarten Teacher while back in Germany, until she came to the states and worked as a seamstress. She enjoyed spending her time knitting, crocheting and reading her romance novels. She was also a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Library Pa. Lydia is survived by her daughters, Ellen (Norman) Panseri, Catherine Assenti, and Cynthia (Douglas) Wicks; grandchildren, Marcie, Richard, Thomas, Christopher, Howard, Michelle, Concetta, David, Brittany and Sarah; 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Along with her parents and her husband she is also preceded in death by her children, Carmen Kukulka, and Michael Latorre; and great-grandchild Matthew Morgan. Arrangements were entrusted to Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
