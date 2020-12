Cathy, Ellen & Cindy, So sorry for the loss of Aunt Rosie. Aunt Rosie was a very strong and remarkable one of a kind woman. She will always share a special place in my heart and my families' heart. I always remember her giving Uncle Greenie a piece of her mind and keeping him in line. I enjoyed visiting with her and enjoyed her visits at my Mom's house. Aunt Rosie empowered and impacted me as well as most of her nieces to be the best women they can be. Aunt Rosie had a unique and special kindness and she shared it with everyone. I will miss her deeply and I am very saddened to hear of her passing. Prayers to the entire family at this time of need. We all loved her and we will all miss her so very much. Love, Cathy, Terry, April & Derrek

CATHY CAPASSO (GILES) November 29, 2020