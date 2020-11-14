Menu
Lydia Shaw
1961 - 2020
BORN
August 3, 1961
DIED
November 10, 2020
Lydia Shaw's passing at the age of 59 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Littleton Funeral Home in Sabina, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lydia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Littleton Funeral Home website.

Published by Littleton Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
I remember how comforting and loved I felt when she was around, I want to send my condolences and prayers to her family and friends love y'all
Amanda Fyffe
Family
November 11, 2020
Such a beautiful and loving friend sending prayers and hugs and love to family and friends. So sorry to hear this.
Amanda Fyffe
Friend
November 11, 2020