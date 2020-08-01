Lyman, age 77, passed away Tuesday at Davis Hospital.



He was born on June 15, 1943 in Ogden, Utah to Lyman Skeen and Arline Evans Freestone. He was the oldest of 3 children, and was a lifelong resident of Clinton.



Lyman is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Connie Thurgood Freestone, his children Shelly (Kevin) Bitton and David (Janet) Freestone, his sisters Lavon Bonnie Bright and Dixie Patterson, 8 Grandchildren, and 7 Great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Tina Sorrells.



Lyman was a faithful member of the LDS Church and dutifully served a number of callings. He spent most of his working career in the floor covering industry. He owned his own businesses for many years, and always had an entrepreneurial spirit. Later in life he sold his business and went to work for RC Willey, and worked there until his retirement in 2015. Everyone in the area knew that you called Lyman anytime you needed carpet.



Lyman loved the outdoors and spent countless hours camping, fishing, hunting, or simply "going to check things out". He was an accomplished horseman and roper, and loved being around horses and rodeo.



Most importantly Lyman was and incredible father and grandfather. He had such an incredible way of making each individual child feel that they were "his favorite". He loved nothing more than spending time with the kids, usually going for rides on the pony cart or the ranger.



Lyman always had a story or a joke and loved to laugh. He could always find humor in any situation and would light up a room with his jovial spirit. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Funeral services for family and close friends will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at Myers Mortuary, in Roy, Utah (5865 South 1900 West) a family visitation will be held from 9:00-9:45 prior to the funeral. A viewing will be held on Monday, August 3, from 6-8 pm. Interment will take place at Plain City Cemetery.



The funeral service will be live-streamed on the 'Myers Mortuary and Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as available on the obituary on our website.



The family would like to thank the incredible ICU Staff at Davis Hospital for the incredible care they gave Lyman during his stay there. As we were unable to visit or be with him, it brought such comfort knowing he had amazing caring individuals like you with him every day. May God bless you all.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.