Lynda Allen's passing at the age of 60 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home - Hamburg in Hamburg, AR .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lynda in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home - Hamburg website.
Published by Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home - Hamburg on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.