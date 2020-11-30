Menu
Lynda Allen
1960 - 2020
BORN
July 9, 1960
DIED
November 29, 2020
Lynda Allen's passing at the age of 60 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home - Hamburg in Hamburg, AR .

Published by Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home - Hamburg on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
The Allen Home
400 Ashley Road 80, Hamburg, Arkansas 71646
Funeral services provided by:
Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home - Hamburg
