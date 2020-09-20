Lynette Bingham, died September 18, 2020 in South Ogden, Utah. She is the daughter of Merlin Lee and Arlene Ritchie Bingham born February 11, 1945 in Ogden, Weber County.



After graduating from Weber high school in 1963, she attended St. Benedict's School of Nursing from 1963-67. Upon graduation she began an almost thirty-year career in nursing. Lynette took great pride in providing impeccable care to all her patients, however, she always loved working with the infants in the neonatal intensive care unit most.



While she valued her work, no doubt she found her greatest joy in her family. She devoted herself entirely to raising her son and loving her grandchildren. She is survived by her son Tyler (Shantel) Bingham of Ogden, grandchildren Natalia and Victoria, and brother Roger of Salt Lake City.



Lynette was preceded in death by her parents, Merlin in 2005 and Arlene Ritchie in 2013.



Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Ogden City Cemetery.



Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.