On Monday, August 10, 2020, Lynette Leishman, passed away peacefully at her home. Lynette was born 6/29/1944 in Montpelier, Idaho to Burdette and Vilda Pugmire. She grew up with her sister Merlyn and brother Merrill in St. Charles Idaho.Lynette loved the Bear Lake valley and her time there when she was younger. She had many stories of growing up in the country, picking famous bear lake raspberries, and spending time with friends and family. Lynnette had many stories of when General Authorities would stay with her family and she was able to play piano for each of them. She went to Fielding High School where she was involved in pep club, drama, drill team, and singing. She was also the editor of the school paper.Lynette moved to Utah after graduating high school in 1962. She followed Rex Law to Ogden, got a job at KLO Radio writing commercials, and married Rex later that year. They had a son and a daughter, Mark and Michelle, but were later divorced.While working at JC Penney, she met Mark Leishman and in 1976 they were married and remained happily married until his death in 2010. She was a loyal and hard worker, spending over 40 years working at Mountain States Fence company. The company felt like family to her and there are a few friends that worked alongside her that are still there today and have kept in contact since she retired in 2018. She spoke of the lifelong friends she made while working there often. She has always been a go-er and a do-er. Always running to the store, working on a project, caring, or solving a problem for someone else. She had a love for gardening and took great pride in her garden which she worked on daily during the last months of her life.Lynette was a devoted mother and grandmother who was extremely proud of her small family. Lynnette's family was everything to her. Lynette spent much of her life in her home in Bountiful where she raised her children. When she encountered significant health challenges in 2019, she sold her home and moved to an assisted living in Holladay, UT. The new home was closer to her family and this allowed her to have daily visits from Mark and Michelle and their kids during her final year. She was a loving mother and grandmother who was always there for her children and grandchildren. Anyone that knew her would instantly see that she was dedicated and selfless. She was always worried about others and always put her family and their needs before her own.Lynette is preceded in death by her parents, sister Merlyn, brother Merrill and husband Mark. She is survived by her son Mark (Molly) Law, daughter Michelle (Lonny) Mannikko, grandchildren Brandon (Ali) Beecher, Trevor (Hunter) Beecher, Gavin Mannikko, Logan Mannikko, Parker Law, and Ruby Law.Thank you to Fernanda, Ericka, and the other caregivers at The Ridge – Cottonwood. And a special thank you to Nubia and Ana from her hospice team at IHC Hospice.A viewing will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm and a few remarks from 7:30 to 8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary (Bountiful) 295 N Main St. Bountiful, UT 84010. Interment will take place at the St. Charles cemetery in St. Charles, Idaho on August 15, 2020, at 12:00 pm. The Friday night viewing and the Saturday graveside service for Lynnette will both be broadcast live on Michelle Mannikko's Facebook page. You can find Michelle's Facebook page at the link below.Due to COVID restrictions the family requests all attending wear your mask.