Lynn Borgia
1958 - 2020
BORN
June 26, 1958
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
National Multiple Sclerosis Society
Steelers Fan
Lynn Borgia's passing at the age of 62 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Funeral Home in Norwalk, OH .

Published by Walker Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home
98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857
Dec
9
Funeral Mass
1:30p.m.
St. Paul Catholic Church
91 East Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857
