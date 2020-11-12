Menu
Lynn Cirillo
1955 - 2020
BORN
June 22, 1955
DIED
November 7, 2020
Lynn Cirillo's passing at the age of 65 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Firtion-Adams Funeral Service in Westfield, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Firtion-Adams Funeral Service website.

Published by Firtion-Adams Funeral Service on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
St. Mary’s Cemetery
Southampton Rd., Westfield, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
