Lynn Gene Gibson passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 surrounded by his family.



He was born April 11, 1954 in Ogden, Utah, to Jacob Lawrence and Elizabeth Buckway Gibson and was raised in West Weber, Utah.



He graduated from Weber High and retired from Cereal Food Processors.



He married Glenda Hunter and together had two sons; Joshua Gibson and Tyler Gibson.



Lynn was a great dad and loved playing with, teaching, and just spending time with his boys. Lynn had a great work ethic and taught them if you do a job you should do it the right way. He passed that great work ethic onto his sons and they have followed in his footsteps. He enjoyed visiting National Parks, hiking, and golfing with the family. After he retired, he enjoyed spending time with his family, eating out, taking his dog Mindy for a walk, visiting his brothers, his breakfasts with his friends from Cereal Foods, and just taking it easy.



Lynn was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Fred. His is survived by his wife, Glenda, sons Josh and Tyler; brother, Lawrence; mother-in-law, Ilene Hunter; and many nieces and nephews.



A graveside service for family only will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at the West Weber Cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.