Lynn Mills
1936 - 2020
BORN
April 27, 1936
DIED
October 15, 2020
ABOUT
Army National Guard
United Methodist Church
Lynn Mills's passing at the age of 84 on Thursday, October 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Montevideo in Montevideo, MN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Anderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Montevideo website.

Published by Anderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Montevideo on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Funeral Home
629 North 3rd Street, Montevideo, Minnesota 56265
Oct
20
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
United Methodist Church
731 11th Street North, Montevideo, Minnesota 56265
Anderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Montevideo
