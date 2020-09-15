Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, & Friend passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on September 5, 2020. Lynn was born July 18, 1952, to Kathern & Blaine Rallison of West Warren, UT. She attended school in Weber County. Lynn was the youngest of eight children. Lynn met the Love of her life, J Lee Wolverton & they married August 29, 1969. They had many wild & wonderful adventures together. J Lee's passing on May 28, 1976, broke mom's heart. Lynn had many friends & was loved by all that that knew her. She was a member of ABATE for many years. She had a quick wit & was a free spirit. She enjoyed camping, fishing, & traveling. She loved her kids and grandbabies.



Lynn was reunited in Heaven with Her parents Kathern (Bennett) & Blaine Rallison, Step-Father Raymond Bennett, Her Son Shannon J Wolverton. Her Granddaughter Brandy Lynn McCloy. Her Brothers, Ronnie, Lonnie, Larry (Peggy) Rallison. Her Sister Carol Smith.



Lynn is survived by Her Daughters: Crystal (Carl) Moore, Shantell Van Leuven (Trent). Grandchildren: Brittany (John) Prusa, Shelby McCloy, Bryce Moore, Makenna Stone, Chandra Van Leuven, & Desmond (Keelee) Stapleton. Great-Grandchildren Madyson, Kambria Lynn, Dominic Shannon & Aliyah. Her Sisters: Nancy Valdez, Kathy (Gary) Vanderstappen. Brother: Brent (Ethel) Rallison



A Celebration Of Life will be held on September 14, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Levitt's Mortuary 836 36th Ogden UT. Graveside service to follow at Washington Heights Cemetery.



We would like to say a special thank you to Darcy & Josh for always being there for Mom.



In lieu of flowers please donate to Shannon J Scholarship Inc. PO BOX 452 Roy, UT 84067





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.