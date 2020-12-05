Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lynne Neal
1921 - 2020
BORN
December 19, 1921
DIED
December 2, 2020
Lynne Neal's passing at the age of 98 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by A. E. Carter Funeral Home in Madison, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lynne in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the A. E. Carter Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by A. E. Carter Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Madison Baptist Church
328 S Main St, Madison, Georgia 30650
Funeral services provided by:
A. E. Carter Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.