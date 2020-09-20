Lt. Col. M. Jeanne Flaherty, Retired USAF, PANG
June 6, 1944 to September 17, 2020
Lt. Col. M. Jeanne Flaherty, native of Turtle Creek and resident of Monroeville, was struck and killed by a UPMC shuttle bus in Oakland on the afternoon of September 17, 2020.
Her military career spanned 1970 to 1997.
Lt. Col. Flaherty was born on D-Day, June 6, 1944, practically destined to serve in the military. She was the fourth of nine daughters. She was a 1962 graduate of Turtle Creek High School. After graduating from California University of Pennsylvania in 1970, Jeanne completed Officer Training School in the U.S. Air Force at Lackland AFB. She was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force in 1970. While serving in Texas, she obtained a master's degree from Auburn University.
Jeanne was proud to have served her country initially as a commissioned officer in the Air Force and later in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. Highlights of her military service include:
At Sheppard AFB she served in Base Procurement, Technical Training Women in the Air Force (WAF) Squadron, Base Housing Office, and the 3750th Maintenance and Supply Squadron.
In 1974 she was assigned at Kunsan AFB, Republic of Korea, and assigned Squadron Section Commander in the 3rd Security Police Squadron. She was one of the first female officers assigned to a formerly remote area designation.
In 1974, Jeanne left the Air Force and applied to service in the Reserve Forces in 1974, was accepted, and then was assigned as an administrative officer in the 112th Maintenance Squadron holding the rank of Captain (0-3). Over the next several years, she served as Public Affairs Officer.
After a period of holding civilian employment for a time at Equitable Life Assurance Company in Pittsburgh, she resumed her military career.
In June 1982 she completed 10 months of military training at Air Command Staff College.
In March 1983, she entered Active/Guard Reserve and continued service towards eligibility for retirement after 20 years service. In this Active Duty assignment, Jeanne served as the Executive Support Officer in the 112th Fighter Group.
In March 1988, she became Base Communications Manager. In Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield, she provided all necessary communications gear for the 171st Refueling Group deployed to Saudi Arabia. When the operations ceased, she arranged to bring all the equipment back home to be reconditioned after exposure to harsh desert conditions.
Next, in July 1991, she became Chief of Supply in the 171st Logistics Support Squadron. She was promoted to Lt. Col. (0-5). She completed additional military training in the Supply Officers Course, after which she returned to Pittsburgh and continued to serve as Chief of Supply until August of 1996.
In 1996 she took on the new assignment of training the 171st Air Refueling Wing Staff in Total Quality Management with the goal of improving overall performance.
Jeanne retired in August of 1997 with over 27 years of military service since her commissioning in 1970. Jeanne's military awards and decorations include:
Air Force Meritorious Service Medal
Air Force Commendation Medal (2)
National Defense Service Medal
Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal
Air Force Outstanding Unit Award
Air Reserve Forces Medal
Air Force Training Ribbon
Small Arms Expert Ribbon
Air Force Longevity Ribbon (5)
Pennsylvania Meritorious Service Award
Her pioneering military "firsts" include:
First Female Line Officer to be assigned to the 112th Tactical Fighter Group (TAC), Pennsylvania Air National Guard, Greater Pittsburgh IAP as an Administrative Officer in the 112th Maintenance Squadron SEP 1974
First female officer to be hired as a full time employee of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard; assigned to the 112th Tactical Fighter Group as the Support Services Officer. This position was also the first Active Guard/Reserve (AGR) billet which was assigned to a female officer - MAR 1983
First female line officer to achieve specialties in four fields: Administration, Public Affairs, Communications and Supply/Logistics
First female line officer to retire from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard and the AGR Program, JUL 1997
News reports described her as "elderly". The family did not view her as "elderly". She could be very sweet, but also, tough as nails when she needed to be. She was still in the fight and went out with her boots on. She enjoyed good health and good spirits, along with a ready smile and a hopeful attitude. She was instrumental in The Committee That Saved Turtle Creek High School, which had the school placed on the National Register of Historic Places. She had served as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for several years. Lt. Col. Flaherty was passionate about the history of women military pilots. She was an avid consumer of political and military news and analysis on a variety of outlets. A collection of her personal military uniforms are included in the collection the Senator John Heinz Regional History Center. She left big shoes to fill. You can see them at: http://museumcollections.heinzhistorycenter.org/objects/2723/boot
She was preceded in death by her parents. She will be mourned and missed by her eight surviving sisters. She is also survived by a large number of cousins, nieces and grand nieces, and a nephew and grand nephews.
The family will welcome visitors Tuesday, September 22, from 1 to 4 P.M., with a with a Salute to the Colonel from 4 P.M. to 5.PM at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, face masks or coverings and social distancing are required, and at any one moment, no more than 25 visitors will be allowed indoors.
On Wednesday morning, September 23, at 10 a.m. the Colonel will be entombed with Military Honors in the mausoleum at Good Shepherd Cemetery, 733 Patton St, Monroeville.
