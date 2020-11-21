M Vance Tyler



Our husband, dad, Papa, brother and friend left this life on November 19, 2020 after a 10-yr battle with cancer.



M Vance Tyler was born March 6, 1950 in Pocatello, Idaho, the second son of Dale and Theona Tyler. He spent his early childhood on the family farm in Rockland, Idaho before moving to Salt Lake City for a short time and finally settling into their family home in Bountiful.



Vance graduated from Viewmont High School in 1968 and served in the Marine Corp Reserves from 1970 to 1976. He became a husband and father on August 19, 1972 when he married Carolyn Rice and her son, Bret. Together they welcomed two more children; another son, Kolby, and daughter, Angie. He loved his family more than anything and made sure they knew it in word and in deed. His 3 granddaughters were his joy and his best buddies.



A cabinet maker by trade, he was a perfectionist when it came to his woodworking. He began working in the cabinet shop at Davis School District in 1980 and retired as the cabinet shop foreman in 2012. He could build or fix almost anything and loved to teach others how to do the same. The last thing he built was a treasure box for one of his granddaughters which will forever be a cherished family heirloom.



He loved nature and the outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish, but loved the time he spent with the people he shared those activities with more than anything else. He had an appreciation and respect for the earth and all of God's creations. He could tell you the name of almost any bird he saw and marveled at the beauty and diversity of the animals on this planet.



Vance loved people and took every opportunity to serve them in any way he could. He was known for making life easier for others no matter the cost or sacrifice to him personally. He believed everyone had a story that contributed to their situation, their beliefs, their struggles, and strived to withhold judgment.



He had a testimony of Jesus Christ as his Savior and Redeemer and believed in the power of the Atonement. He was grateful for the opportunity to serve the Lord and those of his local congregation as their Bishop for several years. After his release, he and Carolyn served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Cobble Creek Campground in Hunstville, UT from 2013 to 2016 where he was able to serve others in the mountains that he loved.



Vance was preceded in death by his parents and his little brother, Chad. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carolyn; his kids, Bret & Angie Wonnacott, Kolby Tyler and Annette Tyler, and Angie and Paul Young; his granddaughters Ambree, Brenna, and Jayna; his best friend, Earl Taylor; his brothers Jim, Dave, Dennis and sister, LeeAnn Tebbs; and many, many friends.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W. 5600 S. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the mortuary. Interment, Clinton City Cemetery.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.