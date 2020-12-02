Ma Patino's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stockton Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Stockton, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ma in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stockton Funeral Home & Cremation Service website.
Published by Stockton Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.