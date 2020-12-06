Menu
Mabel Duarte
1923 - 2020
BORN
August 17, 1923
DIED
November 24, 2020
Mabel Duarte's passing at the age of 97 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home in West Warwick, RI .

Published by Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street, West Warwick, Rhode Island 02893
Funeral services provided by:
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
