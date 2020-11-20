Menu
Mabel Eggebrecht
1921 - 2020
BORN
October 1, 1921
DIED
November 16, 2020
Mabel Eggebrecht's passing at the age of 99 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Wausau, WI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service website.

Published by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Nov. 20, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Mabel was always wonderful to our Dad Gilbert. They had alot of good and fun years togrther Paul Pete Jim Mike Wollenzien Mary Powell
Jim Wollenzien
Friend
November 19, 2020