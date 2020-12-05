Mabel Payne's passing at the age of 93 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst in Amherst, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mabel in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst website.
Published by Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst on Dec. 5, 2020.
