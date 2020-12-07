Menu
Mabel Shaw
1919 - 2020
BORN
September 18, 1919
DIED
December 5, 2020
Mabel Shaw's passing at the age of 101 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory in Mt. Airy, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oakdale Cemetery
