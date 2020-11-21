Mack Brooks's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitehurst Powell Funeral Home in Crestview, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mack in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whitehurst Powell Funeral Home website.
Published by Whitehurst Powell Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.