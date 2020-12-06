Menu
Macram Ayoub
1938 - 2020
BORN
June 26, 1938
DIED
December 3, 2020
Macram Ayoub's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hart's Mortuary and Crematory in Macon, GA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Riverside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
Dr. Ayoub was one of the best. He was an awesome surgeon and teacher. It was always a learning experience to work with him. He truly was a kind soul. He is missed.
Jennifer McLeod, RN
Coworker
December 4, 2020