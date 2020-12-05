Menu
Madalin Norton
1923 - 2020
BORN
November 7, 1923
DIED
November 3, 2020
ABOUT
Meals On Wheels
St. John Lutheran Church
Madalin Norton's passing at the age of 96 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc in Mount Wolf, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Madalin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc website.

Published by Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
