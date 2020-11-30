Menu
Madeline Castaneda
1936 - 2020
BORN
June 18, 1936
DIED
November 18, 2020
Madeline Castaneda's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home in Brooklyn, NY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home
4123-4th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11232
Funeral services provided by:
Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home
