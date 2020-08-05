Madeline Davis née Thacker died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, August 3, 2020.



She was born September 27, 1921 in England to George and Mary Thacker.



Madeline met Harold R. Davis during WWII and they were married September 1, 1945.



She lived in Fergus Falls, MN for 70 years until she moved to Utah to be closer to her family.



Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, in 1985, one sister, Mary and one brother, Jim. She is survived by her children, Patricia, Ogden; Michael (Celeste), Roy; two grandsons,three great-grandchildren and one brother, Steve.



Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.