Madeline McKinney
1944 - 2020
BORN
February 9, 1944
DIED
November 14, 2020
Madeline McKinney's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kopicki's Heritage Funeral Home in Berwyn, IL .

Published by Kopicki's Heritage Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Heritage Funeral Home
3117 South Oak Park Avenue, Berwyn, Illinois 60402
Funeral services provided by:
Kopicki's Heritage Funeral Home
