Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Madeline Sullivan
1919 - 2020
BORN
December 9, 1919
DIED
November 19, 2020
Madeline Sullivan's passing at the age of 100 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home in Milton, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Madeline in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:15a.m.
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue, Milton, MA 02186
Nov
24
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Agatha Church
, Milton, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.