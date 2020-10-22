Madge DaLynn Hislop Bachmann
12-27-1929 – 10-07-2020
Madge was born to Lawrence and Fawn Hislop in Huntsville Utah. Madge is survived by her four children Sandra, Michael, Gail and Terry. Also, by 9 Grandchildren and 17 Great grandchildren. Madge is the oldest of two children, Lane being the youngest. Madge and Lane shared a strong bond as brother and sister, always looking out for each other.
This beautiful woman was raised on the family farm in Fruitland Idaho. It was here that her father & mother instilled life's lessons such as: strong work ethic, integrity frugality and love of life. Madge gained a love & appreciation for horses while being raised on the farm. Lawrence would often break and train horses while Madge was watching from the corral side. The best is when the family would attend the local rodeo's.
Madge was much like her father Lawrence and had the gift of gab, she was able to make a friend wherever she went, there was no such thing as a stranger to Madge. This gift served her well in life in many capacities, one being the secretary & later promoted to Vice president of the Chevrolet Club of America in Seattle Washington. Madge LOVED fast car's! She was always willing to race. She owned a 1962 Roadster Corvette in her favorite color red. Many memories were made in that car!
A softer side to Madge is the love she had for gardening. Her yard was immaculately filled with flowers, her favorites being Iris's, Gladiola's and Dahlia's. Madge also loved to crochet in her downtime. She had the opportunity to teach and pass along the skill of crocheting to some of her granddaughters to keep the tradition alive. If you're lucky enough you have a crocheted tea towel hanging off your fridge or oven handle, then you should feel blessed indeed!
Madge was a faithful servant of the Lord and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she served in the 9th Burien Ward as a Relief Society 1st counselor; however, her passion was in Primary with the children. Her classes were the best behaved, this was achieved through love, discipline and mainly bribery...LOL
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Huntsville City Cemetery. Her service will be live streamed at 1 p.m. on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com
where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.