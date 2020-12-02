Menu
Madison Moyer
1961 - 2020
BORN
August 9, 1961
DIED
November 27, 2020
Madison Moyer's passing at the age of 59 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carolina Funeral Home in Scranton, SC .

Published by Carolina Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Carolina Funeral Home
215 E. Hwy. 378 Bypass, Scranton, South Carolina 29591
Funeral services provided by:
Carolina Funeral Home
