Mae Charlton Adams, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born the ninth of twelve children on May 29, 1927 to Ray and Nettie Charlton in Ogden, Utah. She continued to reside in the Ogden area until she graduated from Weber High School in 1945.



On June 14, 1947, she married J. Victor Adams in Ogden, Utah. Their vows were later solemnized in the Logan Temple. Together they raised their five children in the Ogden area and Layton, Utah. Mae was a one of a kind wife and the companionship they shared was one they will forever be remembered for. After nearly 70 years of marriage, Vic passed away on May 5, 2017.



Among the employers Mae had, she spent the most time working as a bookkeeper in the office of Model Linen Supply in Ogden. They loved her there, as she was a bit of a hero, and she continued to help out monthly until about five years ago.



To know Mae was to know of her devotion to Vic. His passions were also hers. She was her happiest when sharing time with him and their family racing horses, hunting, fishing, golfing, gardening, attending rodeos, and sneaking away to Wendover. Mae was known to tie quilts as gifts, she served the best drinks and kept people well fed from her home and camper trailer. She would giggle up a storm shopping with her sister Elda and loved caring for her grandchildren.



Mae is survived by her five children, Rick (Barbara), Larry (Shawnee), Joe (Diana), Kathy (Jim) Page and Linda Adams; 15 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren (two on the way), seven great great-grandchildren, sister Anna Beth and brother Larry. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, nine siblings, grandson, Shane Joseph Adams, and three angel great-grandbabies, Kolbee, Demree, and Alex.



Mae's legacy is her family and considering she is namesake for several grands and great grands, she definitely left her mark.



The family extends a special thanks to Martha and the staff at Beehive House in Perry, Utah.



Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the West Weber Cemetery, 4590 West 950 North. The family will meet with close friends from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.



Due to COVID 19 restrictions, we ask for masks to be worn and social distancing for all in attendance.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.