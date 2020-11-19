Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mae Brandenburg
1925 - 2020
BORN
April 6, 1925
DIED
November 14, 2020
Mae Brandenburg's passing at the age of 95 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home in Hamilton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mae in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Pater Avenue Free Pentecostal Church
, Hamilton, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.