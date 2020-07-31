Mae R. Fuhriman returned to her Heavenly home on July 27, 2020 at the age of eighty-one. Mae was born on November 27, 1938 to Alvin J. Robson and Leona Warner in Ogden, Utah. Mae married Lynn R. Fuhriman on August 22, 1957 and was married for twenty-five years. They are the parents to Jed Robson Fuhriman.



Mae was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was active in her church. Mae enjoyed traveling, skiing, golf and most importantly spending time with her family.



Mae was a kind and loving mother and grandmother to her son and grandchildren.



She is survived by her son Jed (Laurie) Fuhriman, grandchildren Colton (Amy) Slama, Caleb Slama, Samantha Fuhriman, and great-grandchildren Dillon and Ellie Mae Slama. She is also survived by her sister Sharon (Ron) Wilcox.



She was preceded death by her by her parents; brother Delbert, sisters Anna Jean Skeen and Maureen Humphris and ex-husband Lynn.



Her family would like to thank Mountain Ridge Assisted Living and Encompass Hospice and Dr. Grace O'Brien for their excellent care. They would like to thank her good friends Bernita, Carole, Maureen and Shanna for their years of friendship.



Per her wishes, graveside service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Plain City Cemetery, 4373 West 1975 North, Plain City, Utah.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.