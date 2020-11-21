Menu
Magdalena Fernandez
1951 - 2020
BORN
August 20, 1951
DIED
November 18, 2020
Magdalena Fernandez's passing at the age of 69 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ballard Funeral Home in Roswell, NM .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ballard Funeral Home website.

Published by Ballard Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Church On The Move
901 W. Brasher Road, Roswell, New Mexico 88203
Funeral services provided by:
Ballard Funeral Home
