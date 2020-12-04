Menu
Magdalena Martinez
1956 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1956
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Magdalena Martinez's passing at the age of 64 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grimes-Akes Family Funeral Home - Corona in Corona, CA .

Published by Grimes-Akes Family Funeral Home - Corona on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grimes - Akes Family Funeral Home
500 West Seventh Street, Corona, California 92882
Dec
8
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Grimes - Akes Family Funeral Home
500 West Seventh Street, Corona, California 92882
Dec
9
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Our Lady Queen Of Peace Catholic Cemetery
3510 E. Wasahington Street, Colton, California 92324
Funeral services provided by:
Grimes-Akes Family Funeral Home - Corona
