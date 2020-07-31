Magdaline "Maggie" Privett



Magdaline Privett, 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1934 in Cadet, Missouri, the daughter of Nelson Patrick and Grace Nellie Bourisaw Ross.



She married Theodore Norman Privett on October 27, 1956 in Old Mines, Missouri. After 41 years of marriage, Theodore passed away on December 29, 1997.



Maggie was a member of the Catholic Church.



She loved to cook and bake and enjoyed her job as a short order cook. Maggie also loved to grow a garden and can what she grew. She also enjoyed crocheting.



Maggie is survived by her daughters, Dorothy (John) Bixby, Jeannie (Wells) Robinson, and Cathryn White; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, four brothers, and four sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband, a grandson, Dustin McComb; her parents and three brothers.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 4050 South 3900 West, West Haven. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.



Special thanks to the staff at Apple Village and Bristol Hospice especially Kristy.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.