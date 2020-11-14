Menu
Maggie Anderson
1928 - 2020
BORN
August 31, 1928
DIED
November 12, 2020
Maggie Anderson's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home in Greensburg, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maggie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home website.

Published by Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home
209 W Court St, Greensburg, Kentucky 42743
Funeral services provided by:
Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home
