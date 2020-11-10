Menu
Maggie Ellis
1933 - 2020
BORN
February 1, 1933
DIED
November 4, 2020
Maggie Ellis's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sims Funeral Services in Harrodsburg, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sims Funeral Services website.

Published by Sims Funeral Services on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Freeman Funeral Home
220 Main Street, Chapmanville, West Virginia 25508
Funeral services provided by:
Sims Funeral Services
