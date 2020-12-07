Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Maggie Littles
1937 - 2020
BORN
June 3, 1937
DIED
December 2, 2020
Maggie Littles's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home Ltd in Williamsport, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maggie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home Ltd website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home Ltd on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Christ Community Worship Center
436 West Fourth Street, Williamsport, Pennsylvania 17701
Dec
9
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Christ Community Worship Center
436 West Fourth Street, Williamsport, Pennsylvania 17701
Funeral services provided by:
Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home Ltd
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.